Csenge Advisory Group Has $257,000 Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Allergan were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 203,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

NYSE AGN opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.67. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

