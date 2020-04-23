Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE TSM opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

