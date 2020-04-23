Csenge Advisory Group Invests $203,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.73.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

