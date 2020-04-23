Csenge Advisory Group Invests $260,000 in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI opened at $36.04 on Thursday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

