Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,450,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of VF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,841,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

