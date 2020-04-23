Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of SAP opened at $117.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

