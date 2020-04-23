Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 463 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

