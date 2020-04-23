Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 602 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $83,378,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $342.01 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

