Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 999 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Altria Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

MO opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

