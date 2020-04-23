Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

VOE stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

