CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) & US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Financial Comparison

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CSI Compressco and US Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 3 1 0 0 1.25 US Well Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

CSI Compressco currently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 220.28%. US Well Services has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,450.39%. Given US Well Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Well Services is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSI Compressco and US Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $476.58 million 0.04 -$20.97 million ($0.40) -1.04 US Well Services $514.76 million 0.06 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.25

CSI Compressco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Well Services. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Well Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -4.40% -35.90% -2.28% US Well Services -18.24% -38.55% -11.52%

Volatility and Risk

CSI Compressco has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Well Services has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

US Well Services beats CSI Compressco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts manufactured by third parties. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

