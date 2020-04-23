CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.01

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.01 and traded as low as $9.10. CSP shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CSPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.84.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

In related news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 5.16% of CSP as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

