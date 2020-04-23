CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,032.90

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,032.90 and traded as low as $902.50. CVS Group shares last traded at $919.50, with a volume of 169,886 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVSG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.67 million and a P/E ratio of 52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 885.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.90.

In related news, insider Richard A. Connell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 784 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,392 ($64,972.38). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($65,837.94).

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

