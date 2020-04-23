Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

