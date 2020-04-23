Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 5.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 114,022 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,277.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 317,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

