Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IBB opened at $123.58 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $128.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

