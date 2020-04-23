Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 77,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $1,621,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $150.25 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,878.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $30,290,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,773,896.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

