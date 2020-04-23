Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $309.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

