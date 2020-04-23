David Knox Buys 250,000 Shares of Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) Stock

Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) insider David Knox purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.98.

Get Micro-X alerts:

Micro-X Company Profile

Micro-X Limited designs, develops, and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nano tube based X-ray products for the healthcare and improvised explosive device imaging security markets in Australia. The company offers Carestream DRX Revolution Nano, an ultra-lightweight digital mobile X-ray system for use in hospital wards and intensive care units.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micro-X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro-X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.