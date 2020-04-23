David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,978.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,883.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,373.41.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

