Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,716.27

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,716.27 and traded as high as $2,774.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,732.00, with a volume of 231,432 shares changing hands.

DPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,530 ($33.28) to GBX 2,560 ($33.68) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,497.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.27. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.29 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

