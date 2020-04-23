Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

