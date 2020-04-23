Devro (LON:DVO) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 148.47 ($1.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 124.80 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.06.

Devro (LON:DVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

In other news, insider Rutger Helbing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,704.81).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

