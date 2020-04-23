DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.14).

Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 129 ($1.70) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.47 million and a P/E ratio of 61.43.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

