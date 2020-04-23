Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives $21.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 135,206 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

