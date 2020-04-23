DNB Asset Management AS Has $507,000 Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,024,000 after buying an additional 653,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,746,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,379,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,693,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.56 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.