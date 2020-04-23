DNB Asset Management AS Has $784,000 Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,373 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $152,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,491,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

