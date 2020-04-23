DNB Asset Management AS Has $808,000 Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

