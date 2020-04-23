DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

