DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UGI were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $55.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

