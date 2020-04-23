DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,198 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Middleby were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

