DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,790 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

