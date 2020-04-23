DNB Asset Management AS Sells 20,161 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

