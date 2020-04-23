DNB Asset Management AS Sells 500 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Altice USA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 707,731 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

