DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

