Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 9,786 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 510.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,373.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,883.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

