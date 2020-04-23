Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.47. Dropcar shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 738,859 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53.

About Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

