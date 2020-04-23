Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCO opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $286.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Paulson purchased 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Ducommun from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

