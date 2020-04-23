Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.80. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

