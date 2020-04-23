Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 379,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

EAST stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 102.63% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.