Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $13 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after acquiring an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $394.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

