Eight Capital Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE K opened at C$9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.36. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.58. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

