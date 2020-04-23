Eight Capital Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$55.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$52.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$26.50 and a 12-month high of C$52.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood bought 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.86 per share, with a total value of C$389,638.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,750 shares in the company, valued at C$8,320,921.13. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,236. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

