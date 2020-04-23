Element Solutions (ESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.93-0.97 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESI stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

