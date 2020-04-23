Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $96,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,262. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EIGI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

