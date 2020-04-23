Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $433.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.