Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 1.1% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

