Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39, 1,367 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

