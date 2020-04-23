Eukles Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.36. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

