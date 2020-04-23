Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

